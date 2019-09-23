Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hauls in long TD in loss

Smith-Schuster caught three of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.

The receiver didn't seem to be on the same page as new quarterback Mason Rudolph for most of the game until the duo hooked up for a 76-yard TD late in the third quarter, as Smith-Schuster caught the ball coming across the middle and split the secondary to take the ball to the house. It was JuJu's first touchdown of the year, but he's delivered steady production otherwise, coming up with at least 78 yards in all three games to date. With Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) done for the year, the Steelers' No. 1 WR will get plenty more chances to develop his connection with Rudolph further.