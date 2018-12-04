Steelers' Justin Hunter: Lands on IR
Hunter (shoulder) has been placed on IR.
The 2013 second-rounder appeared in just five games for the Steelers this season, en route to recording three catches for 21 yards. Hunter is eligible for free agency this offseason, at which point he'll either look to re-sign with Pittsburgh or look for a depth wideout job elsewhere.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Exits with shoulder issue•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: First two-catch game since 2016•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Surprise inactive in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Logs 51 snaps in Week 1•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Set for Week 1 role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...