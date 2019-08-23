Justin Hunter: Healthy and auditioning
Hunter (shoulder) has returned to full health and is preparing for a slew of team workouts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hunter reportedly intends to work out for Houston, New England, Washington, Baltimore and the Jets. The veteran wideout spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, during which time he appeared in 12 games and notched seven catches for 44 yards and one touchdown. He's a candidate to land a role on special teams.
