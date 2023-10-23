Pickett completed 17 of 25 passes for 230 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and netted zero yards and a touchdown on eight rushes in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Pickett completed a season-best 68.0 percent of his passes while hitting the 230-yard mark for the third time in the first six contests. The second-year signal-caller also stayed interception-free for the second straight game and third time in the last four contests overall, and his one-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter erased a 9-3 deficit while also serving as his first score on the ground since Week 10 of last season. Pickett's first opportunity to build on what may have been his best all-around performance of the season comes in a Week 8 home matchup against the Jaguars.