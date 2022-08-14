Rudolph completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Rudolph was the second Steelers quarterback to enter Saturday's preseason opener, and he connected with rookie receiver George Pickens for a 26-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone late in the first quarter. Rudolph has had some reps with the first-team offense over the first few weeks of training camp, but Mitch Trubisky has looked like the frontrunner for the starting job under center. However, Rudolph certainly didn't hurt his case with his efficient performance against Seattle.