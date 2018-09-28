Steelers' Morgan Burnett: Unlikely to play Week 4
Burnett (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Burnett injured his groin in Thursday's practice and was unable to return Friday. In his likely absence Sunday, Nat Berhe is slated to take on extra snaps.
