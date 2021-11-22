Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards on five receptions (six targets) in Sunday's 41-37 loss to the Chargers.

Harris struggled to gain traction early in the contest, then fell victim to an unfavorable game script. The 12 carries were his second-lowest total this year, and the 4.0 yards per catch marked a new season low. Harris did have to briefly leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter, but he was quickly reinstated and finished the contest. Harris will look to bounce back in a crucial AFC North showdown against the Bengals next Sunday.