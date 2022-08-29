Freiermuth hauled in three passes (four targets) for 45 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Lions.

Freiermuth has racked up 80 receiving yards on just five receptions through two abbreviated preseason tilts. These stats don't count yet, but those who were hoping for the second-year tight end to build off his solid rookie campaign (497 yards and seven touchdowns) have to be pleased with his camp so far. Freiermuth will be the primary tight end for whoever head coach Mike Tomlin decides to name starting quarterback prior to the season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 11.