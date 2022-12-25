Freiermuth recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 66 yards in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.
Freiermuth bounced back from a zero-catch performance in Week 15 to lead the Steelers in catches and yards. His effort was highlighted by 17 and 15-yard gains during the second half. Freiermuth has been affected by the Steelers' inconsistent offense, as he's topped 50 receiving yards in just three of his last seven games.
More News
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Not targeted Sunday•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Good to go after limited practice•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Expects to play through foot issue•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Managing foot issue•
-
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth: Reaches end zone in loss•