Freiermuth recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 66 yards in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.

Freiermuth bounced back from a zero-catch performance in Week 15 to lead the Steelers in catches and yards. His effort was highlighted by 17 and 15-yard gains during the second half. Freiermuth has been affected by the Steelers' inconsistent offense, as he's topped 50 receiving yards in just three of his last seven games.