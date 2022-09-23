Freiermuth brought in two of four targets for 41 yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

The talented tight end actually finished second in receiving yards for the Steelers on the night, but Freiermuth had been shut out in the stat sheet until Pittsburgh's penultimate drive. Freiermuth did contribute a 26-yard grab, however, establishing a new career high with his third reception of over 20 yards on the season. The Penn State product's target total was a season low, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back while facing an inconsistent Jets defense in a Week 4 home matchup a week from Sunday.