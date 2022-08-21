Freiermuth caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

Freiermuth saw his first action of the preseason and played the entire first half with both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett under center. The second-year tight end only caught passes from Pickett, highlighted by a 24-yard gain just before halftime that set up a touchdown. Freiermuth will look to build off a solid rookie season, though he'll be catching passes from a new quarterback while also facing increased competition for targets due to the addition of rookie wide receiver George Pickens.