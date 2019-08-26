Steelers' Robert Spillane: Led team in tackles
Spillane recorded five tackles (all solo) including a sack in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.
The second-year linebacker led the defense with five tackles and added a sack - his first of the preseason - against his former team. It is still unclear if he will make the 53-man roster to begin the season or if he will join the practice squad as he did with Tennessee.
