Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ruled out for 2018 season
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced Wednesday that Shazier (spine) won't play during the 2018 season, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
While Shazier remains hopeful to resume his career after suffering a serious spinal injury Dec. 4 that required surgery two days later, the linebacker hasn't made enough progress in his recovery at this point for the Steelers to realistically consider activating him in 2018. Colbert indicated that Shazier, who is due $8.72 million next season after the Steelers exercised his fifth-year team option last April, will be around the organization in some capacity even while he remains unavailable to play. In addition to continuing his rehab under the supervision of team doctors, look for Shazier to act as a de facto assistant coach for the Steelers and provide an uplifting presence in the locker room.
