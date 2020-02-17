Play

Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Still hoping to play again

Shazier (spine) still hopes to resume his football career at some point, but there hasn't been any indication that it will happen in 2020, Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury in December 2017 and wasn't able to walk until April 2018. He spent the past two seasons under contract with the Steelers, staying on the reserve/PUP list. Shazier's contract is expected to expire this offseason, but the Steelers may decide to re-sign him for the veteran's minimum of $820,000. His role with the team last season included mentoring rookie linebacker Devin Bush, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

