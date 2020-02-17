Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Still hoping to play again
Shazier (spine) still hopes to resume his football career at some point, but there hasn't been any indication that it will happen in 2020, Joe Rutter of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury in December 2017 and wasn't able to walk until April 2018. He spent the past two seasons under contract with the Steelers, staying on the reserve/PUP list. Shazier's contract is expected to expire this offseason, but the Steelers may decide to re-sign him for the veteran's minimum of $820,000. His role with the team last season included mentoring rookie linebacker Devin Bush, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
More News
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on PUP list•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Contract tolled into 2019•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Won't play in 2019•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Hopes to resume playing•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Jogging for first time since injury•
-
Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Placed on reserve/PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.