Shazier (spine) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional football.

Despite his best efforts to come back from the severe spinal injury he suffered in a Dec. 4, 2017 game against the Bengals, Shazier was ultimately never able to make the progress needed to receive medical clearance to resume his career. The 28-year-old linebacker spent the past two seasons on the Steelers' reserve/PUP list before the team shifted him to the reserve/retired list in March. He's expected to remain with the organization in some capacity as he transitions to life after football. The Steelers' first-round pick in 2014, Shazier appeared in 46 games over four seasons, totaling 275 tackles, seven sacks and seven interceptions while picking up two Pro-Bowl nods.