Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three receptions in loss
McDonald caught three passes for 33 yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
McDonald saw a team-high seven targets but was unable to do much with them on a night the entire Pittsburgh offense struggled. Injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Diontae Washington (concussion) and James Conner (shoulder) -- all forced out of action and unable to return -- could dictate that McDonald has a significant role in the offense in Week 12 against the Bengals. Still, he has scored just one touchdown in the last seven games and has yet to exceed 40 yards receiving in a game this season.
