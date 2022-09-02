The 49ers signed Gipson to the practice squad Wednesday.
Gipson initially signed with San Francisco on Aug. 22 after playing in a starting safety role with the Bears over the past two seasons, but he was let go amidst the team's final round of roster cuts Tuesday. The 32-year-old will now be eligible to sign with an active roster elsewhere while on the 49ers' practice squad.
More News
-
Tashaun Gipson: Released by San Fran•
-
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Inks deal with San Francisco•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Tallies three stops in finale•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Second interception of 2021•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Moved to COVID-19 list•