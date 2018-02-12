Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Contemplating retirement
Fiedorowicz (concussion) acknowledged Friday that he's considering retirement, Joe Stevenson of the Crystal Lake Northwest Herald reports.
After a breakout 2016 campaign, the 26-year-old tight end inked a three-year, $21.5 million contract last August and entered 2017 with the expectation of filling a prominent role in the Houston passing attack. That never came to fruition, however, as Fiedorowicz sustained a concussion in the preseason and then two more head injuries over five regular-season appearances before he was moved to injured reserve in early December. Though Fiedorowicz said he feels great and has resumed working out, the prospect of sustaining another concussion has left him hesitant to keep his career going. Expect Fiedorowicz to take the next couple months to decide his future before relaying his intentions to the Texans prior to the start of the team's offseason program.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: NFL future uncertain•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Lands on IR•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Suffers another concussion•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Sustains possible concussion•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Snags four passes•
-
Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Minor role in Sunday's win•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...