Fiedorowicz (concussion) acknowledged Friday that he's considering retirement, Joe Stevenson of the Crystal Lake Northwest Herald reports.

After a breakout 2016 campaign, the 26-year-old tight end inked a three-year, $21.5 million contract last August and entered 2017 with the expectation of filling a prominent role in the Houston passing attack. That never came to fruition, however, as Fiedorowicz sustained a concussion in the preseason and then two more head injuries over five regular-season appearances before he was moved to injured reserve in early December. Though Fiedorowicz said he feels great and has resumed working out, the prospect of sustaining another concussion has left him hesitant to keep his career going. Expect Fiedorowicz to take the next couple months to decide his future before relaying his intentions to the Texans prior to the start of the team's offseason program.