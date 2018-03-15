Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Lands on reserve/retired list
The Texans placed Fiedorowicz (concussion) on the Reserve/Retired list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the 26-year-old Fiedorowicz -- who suffered three concussions during the 2017 campaign -- no longer in line to take the field this season, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson now top the Texans' tight end depth chart.
