The Texans placed Fiedorowicz (concussion) on the Reserve/Retired list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the 26-year-old Fiedorowicz -- who suffered three concussions during the 2017 campaign -- no longer in line to take the field this season, Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson now top the Texans' tight end depth chart.

