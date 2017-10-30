Texans head coach said that Covington suffered a torn biceps during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and would miss the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Covington becomes the third Texans defensive end to suffer a season-ending injury, with the team having also lost another edge rusher to injured reserve in linebacker Whitney Mercilus (pectoral). Though Covington wasn't as adept at pressuring the quarterback as Mercilus or J.J. Watt (lower leg), his absence nonetheless represents a critical blow to the team's depth on the edge. He'll wrap up the 2017 campaign with 10 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in seven contests.