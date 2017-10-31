Texans' Christian Covington: Placed on IR
Covington (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Covington suffered a torn bicep in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will now officially miss the remainder of the year on injured reserve. Covington recorded 16 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one forced fumble in seven games this season. The Texans are dealing with a laundry list of injuries on the defensive line, leaving Carlos Watkins, Joel Heath (knee) and Kendall Langford (back) to assume most of the reps at defensive end for the time being.
