Kirksey recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss in Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Eagles.
Kirksey was on the field for 87 percent of defensive snaps and tallied at least seven tackles for the fifth time in eight games this season. In total, he has 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defended and an interception on the campaign.
