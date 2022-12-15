Pierce (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.
Pierce is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs come Friday. If that's the case, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will be in line to handle the Texans' backfield duties in Week 15.
