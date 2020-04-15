Texans' David Johnson: Passes his physical

Johnson has reportedly passed his physical with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson dealt with an ankle injury last season and effectively had his 2017 campaign derailed by a dislocated wrist, but this was an expected outcome and one that solidifies the transaction that brought him to Houston in a blockbuster that sent star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. The 28-year-old's production has been lackluster since he turned in monster fantasy numbers in 2016, but a change in scenery and a perch atop his new team's depth chart could help Johnson -- who logged just 94 carries, while catching 36 passes in 13 games last year - engineer a bounce-back effort in 2020, while working in tandem with pass-catching ace Duke Johnson.