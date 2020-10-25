Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 42 yards in Week 7 against the Packers. He added four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson wasn't able to get much going on the ground, averaging just 3.0 yards per rush. He did show some explosiveness on a 13-yard carry late in the third quarter but did most of his damage as a receiver. Notably, Johnson hauled in receptions of 16 and 15 yards while also finding the end zone on a three-yard catch. Though he has yet to reach 100 yards on the ground this season, Johnson has gotten a consistent workload and has recorded four touchdowns in seven contests to this point. He and the Texans draw a Week 8 bye.