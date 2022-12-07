Coach Lovie Smith confirmed Wednesday that Mills will start at QB for the Texans this Sunday against the Cowboys, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

As a result, Kyle Allen -- who started the Houston's last two games -- will return to a backup role. Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com, Smith noted that the team expects "two weeks of watching from the sideline to help" Mills, who has recorded 2,144 passing yards and an 11:11 TD:INT ratio through 10 outings this season. In his return to the starting lineup, the 2021 third-rounder represents an option at his position for those in deeper fantasy formats, as well as for managers in need of Week 14 signal-caller depth, with six NFL teams on bye.