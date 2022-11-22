Houston head coach Lovie Smith hinted Monday that Mills could lose his starting job, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Made some decisions on how we're going to go forward. Like all changes, anything that we do from week to week, we've got to talk to the players before we talk to you," Smith said.

The coach faced questions about Mills after Sunday's loss to the Commanders, just like he did following a Week 10 loss to the Giants. Smith wasn't ready to comment immediately following Sunday's game, but his words Monday implied Kyle Allen could take over under center. "Kyle can make all of the throws," Smith said. "He has a history of good play in the NFL. And he's a veteran, he's been in this situation. He gets rid of the ball quickly. There's a lot of good to like about what Kyle has done." Expect the Texans to formally announce their plans at quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami based on how the next few practices unfold.