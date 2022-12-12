Mills completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 175 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Mills returned as Houston's starting quarterback after being benched for the last two games. He accounted for the majority of the team's pass attempts but did give way to Jeff Driskel on several occasions -- including for its lone passing touchdown of the game. Mills will presumably remain the Texans' starter moving forward, but it's fairly clear there is a lack of trust in him under center.