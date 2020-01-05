Texans' DeAndre Carter: Two targets in playoff win
Carter caught one of two targets for five yards in the Texans' 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in their wild-card round playoff game Saturday.
Carter moved up to third wideout, playing 55 of 69 snaps (80 percent), as Will Fuller V (groin) was inactive for a second straight week. The Texans are hopeful Fuller will be available for next Sunday's divisional-round meeting with the Chiefs, so Carter could drop back to fourth on the depth chart. Whatever happens next week, Carter will remain Houston's top returner on punts and kickoffs.
