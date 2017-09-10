Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds pay dirt in opener
Hopkins turned 16 targets into seven catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.
Hopkins saw plenty of balls thrown his way with Houston down by double digits for the entirety of second half, but his effectiveness was compromised by shoddy quarterback play. His four-yard touchdown reception came courtesy of rookie Deshaun Watson, who took over under center at halftime and will likely start at quarterback moving forward. If the two can form a rapport moving forward, Hopkins should be in for another productive campaign based on volume alone.
