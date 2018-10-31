Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Hopkins (foot) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Hopkins, who was limited at practice leading up to last Thursday's win over the Dolphins, did not carry an injury designation for that contest, ultimately logging six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8. We'll operate under the assumption that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related and that he'll probably be cleared for Sunday's game against the Broncos on the Texans' final week 9 injury report. The team's wideout corps took a hit last week when Will Fuller tore his ACL, but the Texans quickly filled the void by trading for Demaryius Thomas. We don't expect the move to have much impact on Hopkins' fantasy upside, however. He still profiles as a high-volume target for QB Deshaun Watson.

