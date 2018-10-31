Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Hopkins (foot) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Hopkins, who was limited at practice leading up to last Thursday's win over the Dolphins, did not carry an injury designation for that contest, ultimately logging six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8. We'll operate under the assumption that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related and that he'll probably be cleared for Sunday's game against the Broncos on the Texans' final week 9 injury report. The team's wideout corps took a hit last week when Will Fuller tore his ACL, but the Texans quickly filled the void by trading for Demaryius Thomas. We don't expect the move to have much impact on Hopkins' fantasy upside, however. He still profiles as a high-volume target for QB Deshaun Watson.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited Tuesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Gets into end zone in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...