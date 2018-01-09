Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Pulls out of Pro Bowl
Hopkins won't play in the Pro Bowl due to a calf injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In the Texans' season finale, Hopkins' notable Iron Man streak ended at 79 games to start his career, and the calf concern will prohibit the wide receiver from partaking in the NFL's annual exhibition of all-stars. With his focus on rehabbing his calf and rebuilding his rapport with Deshaun Watson (knee), Hopkins will enter the 2018 season as one of the hottest commodities at his position. Despite the absence Week 17, Hopkins ranked first in touchdown receptions with 13 (or three more than second place), fourth in receiving with 1,378 yards and sixth with 96 receptions during his fifth campaign.
