The Texans have given Perryman (hand) a questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Perryman was a non-participant at practice all week, so it remains to be seen how much of a chance he actually has at suiting up. If he does get the green light, he could end up seeing a limited workload. Henry To'oTo'o would likely again be the prime beneficiary if he ultimately gets ruled our for his second straight game.