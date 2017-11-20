Foreman will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday to confirm an initial diagnosis of a ruptured Achilles tendon, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. He'll be placed on injured reserve.

We're waiting on the results of the MRI to make it official, but fantasy owners should prepare for Foreman to miss the rest of the season. The rookie suffered the injury at the end of a 34-yard touchdown run in Sunday's win over Arizona, his second score of the day. Without Foreman next week at Baltimore, we expect Alfred Blue (hamstring), if he's healthy, to be the main backup to Lamar Miller.