Though Foreman (Achilles) was cleared to practice Wednesday, it's not expected that he'll be available to play Sunday against the Redskins, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. "What type of shape is he in? Can he carry the ball more than two times in a row without having to go get a drink of water?" coach Bill O'Brien said, when asked about what factors the team would consider before activating Foreman from the PUP list. "He had a good year last year. That was a long time ago, so let's just...see where he's at."

Foreman is just under a year removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon, one of the most serious injuries a speed-dependent athlete can suffer. As a result, Foreman's conditioning remains a justified concern, as O'Brien's comments illustrate. While Foreman said he's "confident" he'll be added to the active roster this season, the Texans may use the full three-week window to assess his health and evaluate him for a return. If Foreman isn't activated before the team's Week 14 matchup with the Colts, he'll shift to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.