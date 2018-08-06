Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Hasn't practiced fully yet
Clowney has primarily worked on the side during training camp, but has participated in some of the drills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans are taking a cautious approach with Clowney, who didn't participate in offseason activities following arthroscopic knee surgery. Despite the limited participation in camp, the outlook for the regular season is encouraging. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Clowney is working to get into football shape before he fully participates in practice.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Being eased into drills•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Participates in team drills•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Works on side field•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for camp•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected back until training camp•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Still not medically cleared•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...