Clowney has primarily worked on the side during training camp, but has participated in some of the drills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans are taking a cautious approach with Clowney, who didn't participate in offseason activities following arthroscopic knee surgery. Despite the limited participation in camp, the outlook for the regular season is encouraging. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Clowney is working to get into football shape before he fully participates in practice.