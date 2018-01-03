Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Will need minor knee scope
Clowney is expected to undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure in the near future, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The procedure is expected to prevent Clowney from playing in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, but the outside linebacker is expected to make a full recovery before the Texans' offseason activities begin in the spring. Clowney earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod after registering 9.5 sacks, 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and his first career touchdown while suiting up for all 16 of the Texans' games in 2017.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Registers half-sack in Week 17 loss•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Avoids injury designation•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Held out Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...