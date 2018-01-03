Clowney is expected to undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure in the near future, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The procedure is expected to prevent Clowney from playing in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, but the outside linebacker is expected to make a full recovery before the Texans' offseason activities begin in the spring. Clowney earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod after registering 9.5 sacks, 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and his first career touchdown while suiting up for all 16 of the Texans' games in 2017.