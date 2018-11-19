Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Boots game-winning score Sunday
Fairbairn converted three of his five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point kicks for 11 points in Sunday's 23-21 victory over Washington.
Fairbairn experienced the highs and lows of placekicking in the Week 11 win. His 54-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter turned out to be the game-deciding score, but he misfired on a 45-yarder later in the game which would have made life easier for the Texans. He also missed a 44-yarder earlier in the contest. Still, he's been a productive kicker in 2018, leading the NFL with 27 FGA while successfully converting 81.5 percent of his kicks.
