Fairbairn (undisclosed) continues to be sidelined due to a soft-tissue injury, theHouston Chronicle reports.

Fairbairn missed Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers with the injury, and coach Bill O'Brien was unable to offer a timetable for his return. Nick Rose is filling in for the Texans and made his lone field-goal attempt from 32 yards, but did miss an extra-point attempt Saturday.

