Texans' Kevin Johnson: Will not play Week 3
Johnson (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Johnson was diagnosed with a Grade 2 knee sprain last week so this comes as no surprise. Marcus Burley will likely fulfill the role of nickel corner for the Texans on Sunday, with Jonathan Joseph (shoulder) expected to play.
