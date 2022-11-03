Dorsett may see expanded opportunities Thursday against the Eagles with Nico Collins (groin) ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist/personal) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Collins out this past Sunday against the Titans, Dorsett started and logged 45 of a possible 54 snaps on offense en route to catching one of his five targets for six yards. Now that Cooks is on track to sit out Thursday along with Collins, Dorsett and Chris Moore will likely lead the Texans' Week 9 wideout corps, with Tyron Johnson also in the mix as a third option at receiver. While no member of the trio profiles as a high-percentage fantasy lineup option, Dorsett should at least log plenty of snaps versus Philadelphia. He thus represents an option for those in deeper formats who need to replace Cooks or are in need of short-term wideout depth, with six NFL teams on bye this week.