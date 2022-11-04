Dorsett secured three of five targets for 69 yards in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Dorsett enjoyed an expanded role with Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin) unavailable, and he took advantage of the opportunity by posting a team-high receiving yardage tally. Dorsett also tied Chris Moore for the team lead in targets, and although Cooks at minimum could be back in action for a Week 10 matchup versus the Giants, Dorsett has demonstrated some utility as a complementary option by posting a 6-120-1 line over his last three games.