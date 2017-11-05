Kamalu is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Kamalu had a sack in each of the past two games, but it apparently wasn't enough for him to suit up against the Colts. Veteran Lamarr Houston will likely start at outside linebacker for the Texans, with Brennan Scarlett serving in a reserve role.

