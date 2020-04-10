Ufomba Kamalu: Under arrest
Kamalu was arrested Thursday and charged with alleged domestic violence, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The purported incident occurred Wednesday morning, resulting in Kamalu's release by the Ravens mere hours later. He's toggled between the practice squad and 53-man roster of four different organizations since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. As such, he's unlikely to find employment until the legal process plays itself out, and perhaps beyond that if he's deemed worthy of a suspension by the league.
