Hutchinson caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff win over the Browns.

Hutchinson received elevated snap counts over the final five weeks of the regular season due to injuries at wideout, but he slipped back to 20 snaps in the playoff win. That was because Robert Woods and Noah Brown (shoulder) returned from injuries. However, Brown left Saturday's game with a shoulder injury and Woods played fewer snaps (15) than Hutchinson. Wideout availability for this week's matchup will be determined over the course of the week. The Texans will be on the road against either Kansas City or Buffalo, Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.