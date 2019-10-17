Play

Titans' Cameron Wake: Back at practice

Wake (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Wake is practicing for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury versus Atlanta. While it's certainly a step in the right direction, it remains to be seen whether the veteran linebacker will manage to suit up versus the Chargers on Sunday. Friday's final injury report of the week will shed some light on Wake's availability for Week 7.

