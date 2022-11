Okonkwo recorded three receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Okonkwo saw his most significant involvement in the Titans' offense this season with five targets. He has been efficient with his opportunity this season, and that remained the case against the Bengals as he tallied receptions of 17 and 12 yards. Okonkwo has now seen multiple targets in five consecutive games after achieving that only once in his first six matchups.