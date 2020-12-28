Davis failed to corral either of his two targets Sunday in the Titans' 40-14 loss to the Packers.

Though Davis played 45 of 55 offensive snaps (82 percent) while the Titans trailed for most of the night, he didn't benefit from what normally would have been a pass-happy game script. Due to the snowy conditions and slick field in Green Bay, the Titans opted for a nearly even pass-run split (28-27), leaving few targets to go around for any member of the pass-catching corps. As a result, Davis was held without a reception for the second time this season, the only blemishes on what has otherwise been a breakout campaign for the fourth-year wideout. With 945 receiving yards on the season, Davis will still have a fair shot at cracking 1,000 when he takes on a vulnerable Houston secondary in the Titans' regular-season finale Jan. 3.