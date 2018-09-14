Davis (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis noted earlier in the week that he'd be fine for Week 2, which the Titans' official injury report confirms. The second-year wideout hauled in six of his 13 targets for 62 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, and he figures to remain heavily involved in the Tennessee passing attack going forward, more so with the team looking to fill the void created by placement of productive tight end Delanie Walker (111 targets in 2017) on IR.