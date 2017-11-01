Davis (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Davis returned to practice on a limited basis Monday and upgraded to full participation Wednesday. Both he and head coach Mike Mularkey have strongly hinted that the rookie wideout will return for Sunday's game against Baltimore, though Davis did admit that he expects his role to be limited. Given that Eric Decker is producing just 6.2 yards per target, Davis should make a push for the No. 2 receiver job sooner rather than later, assuming he avoids yet another aggravation of the hamstring injury.